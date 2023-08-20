FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Women's World Cup: Social media reacts to Spain topping England for first title Updated Aug. 20, 2023 9:11 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup came to a thrilling conclusion Sunday, as Spain topped England 1-0 in the final thanks to a first-half goal from Olga Carmona and some incredible possession-style play throughout. Here is how social media reacted to an appropriately spectacular finish to a great tournament.

Read more: What is 'MERCHI'? Explaining Olga Carmona's World Cup final celebration

It's Spain's first-ever Women's World Cup win, making it the second country along with Germany to have both Men's and Women's World Cup titles.

Read more: See all the highlights from the 2023 Women's World Cup final here!

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out how social media reacted to the game, and especially the final result, below!

Spain 1, England 0

FINAL

82': Some famous fans in the building

69': Mary Earps SAVES a penalty!

62': We have our Olga Carmona shirt answer!

46': Interesting subs for England — and Lauren James is back!

The Lionesses' leading goalscorer was suspended for the quarterfinal and semifinal after a red card for her stomp on a Nigeria player in the round of 16, and began this match on the bench. Now she's back as one of two halftime changes for Sarina Weigmann.

HT: Spain was FLYING in the opening 45

29': Goal Olga Carmona, Spain strikes first!

Spain gets on the board first with a beautiful strike from its captain, sending social media abuzz.

Check out all of FOX Sports' 2023 FIFA World Cup final coverage at our hub here. Catch up with highlights here.

share