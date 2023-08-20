FIFA Women's World Cup
2023 Women's World Cup: Social media reacts to Spain topping England for first title
Updated Aug. 20, 2023 9:11 a.m. ET

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup came to a thrilling conclusion Sunday, as Spain topped England 1-0 in the final thanks to a first-half goal from Olga Carmona and some incredible possession-style play throughout. Here is how social media reacted to an appropriately spectacular finish to a great tournament.

Read more: What is 'MERCHI'? Explaining Olga Carmona's World Cup final celebration

It's Spain's first-ever Women's World Cup win, making it the second country along with Germany to have both Men's and Women's World Cup titles.

Read more: See all the highlights from the 2023 Women's World Cup final here!

Check out how social media reacted to the game, and especially the final result, below!

Spain 1, England 0 

FINAL

82': Some famous fans in the building

69': Mary Earps SAVES a penalty!

62': We have our Olga Carmona shirt answer!

46': Interesting subs for England — and Lauren James is back!

The Lionesses' leading goalscorer was suspended for the quarterfinal and semifinal after a red card for her stomp on a Nigeria player in the round of 16, and began this match on the bench. Now she's back as one of two halftime changes for Sarina Weigmann.

HT: Spain was FLYING in the opening 45

29': Goal Olga Carmona, Spain strikes first!

Spain gets on the board first with a beautiful strike from its captain, sending social media abuzz.

Check out all of FOX Sports' 2023 FIFA World Cup final coverage at our hub here. Catch up with highlights here.

