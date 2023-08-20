2023 Women's World Cup: Social media reacts to Spain topping England for first title
The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup came to a thrilling conclusion Sunday, as Spain topped England 1-0 in the final thanks to a first-half goal from Olga Carmona and some incredible possession-style play throughout. Here is how social media reacted to an appropriately spectacular finish to a great tournament.
Read more: What is 'MERCHI'? Explaining Olga Carmona's World Cup final celebration
It's Spain's first-ever Women's World Cup win, making it the second country along with Germany to have both Men's and Women's World Cup titles.
Read more: See all the highlights from the 2023 Women's World Cup final here!
Check out how social media reacted to the game, and especially the final result, below!
FINAL
82': Some famous fans in the building
69': Mary Earps SAVES a penalty!
62': We have our Olga Carmona shirt answer!
46': Interesting subs for England — and Lauren James is back!
The Lionesses' leading goalscorer was suspended for the quarterfinal and semifinal after a red card for her stomp on a Nigeria player in the round of 16, and began this match on the bench. Now she's back as one of two halftime changes for Sarina Weigmann.
HT: Spain was FLYING in the opening 45
29': Goal Olga Carmona, Spain strikes first!
Spain gets on the board first with a beautiful strike from its captain, sending social media abuzz.
Check out all of FOX Sports' 2023 FIFA World Cup final coverage at our hub here. Catch up with highlights here.
-
Spain vs. England: Everything to know, time, how to watch Women's World Cup final
2023 Women's World Cup odds: Oddsmaker previews Spain vs. England final
England's Lauren James can pick up where she left off in World Cup final
-
2023 Women's World Cup final: Spain vs. England by the numbers
Spain, England will remind USWNT of its fatal flaws in this World Cup
Kate Markgraf out as USWNT general manager
-
2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch final, TV channel, dates
Sarina Wiegman has no plans of leaving England to coach USWNT amid speculation
American referee Tori Penso picked by FIFA for Spain-England World Cup final
-
