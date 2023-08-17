2023 Women's World Cup final: Spain vs. England by the numbers
Spain and England will go head-to-head in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup final Sunday at Stadium Australia in Sydney (coverage begins at 5 a.m. ET, with kickoff at 6 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).
No matter which team wins, a first-time champion will be crowned, something that hasn't happened since 2011. It will also just be third time a country has won the men's and women's World Cups. For England and Spain, it would be its second-ever title at either tournament.
Let's take a look at the European heavyweight with a by-the-numbers breakdown from FOX Sports Research.
2023 — Spain had never previously won a major-tournament knockout game prior to the 2023 Women's World Cup. Only Japan (2011) won the Women's World Cup in the same year as its first Women's World Cup knockout-stage win (excluding the inaugural tournament in 1991).
2003 — This is the first all-European final since 2003 and third overall. Norway played Germany in 1995, and Germany played Sweden in 2003.
1991 — The last time the Women's World Cup final featured to two first-time finalists was at the inaugural tournament in 1991.
25.3 — Spain is the youngest team (average age 25.3 at start of tournament) to reach the Women's World Cup final since 1995 (both Germany and Norway teams had a younger average age that year).
19 years and 275 days — Spain's 19-year-old star Salma Paralluelo is the second teenager in Women's World Cup history to score in a semifinal. The first was Canada's Kara Lang in 2003 at age 16.
19 — England's Lucy Bronze made her 19th-career Women's World Cup start, tying Jill Scott's all-time record. Her 19 appearances in the Women's World Cup is also second most in team history behind Scott's 21.
17 — Spain is now the top scoring country at the 2023 Women's World Cup with 17 goals.
13 — England remains undefeated all-time when leading after the first half in the Women's World Cup, now 13W-0D-0L.
7 — Alessia Russo has scored seven goals in her last 11 major tournament appearances.
1 — Spain was the only one of the eight quarterfinalists to not win its group.
