2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup: How to bet USMNT-Jamaica, pick

Updated Jun. 24, 2023 1:57 p.m. ET

The USMNT will be taking on Jamaica in their first match of the Gold Cup on Saturday at Soldier Field in Chicago (broadcast on FS1 and FOX Sports App).

The U.S. just brought home their second straight CONCACAF Nations League title.

They will look to continue to their success by defending their title as Gold Cups champions.

Will Jamaica be able to take down the defending Gold Cup champs?

Let's take a look at the USMNT-Jamaica odds, with an expert's pick from FOX Sports soccer writer Doug McIntyre and odds from FOX Bet:

USMNT vs. Jamaica (10 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1 and FOX Sports App)

USMNT: -182 (bet $10 to win $15.50 total)
Jamaica: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Draw: +270 (bet $10 to win $37 total)

Over/Under Total Odds – 2.5
Over: -111 (bet $10 to win $19.01 total
Under: -133 (bet $10 to win $17.52 total)

RELATED: More USMNT-Jamaica wagers

Pick via FOX Sports soccer writer Doug McIntyre:

"The USMNT is the clear favorite and playing at home. But this Jamaica team, widely considered the Reggae Boyz’s strongest ever after successfully recruiting several young dual nationals who play in the English Premier League, is more than capable of stealing a point from an American side that will be without Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna and all but one of the other starters from last week’s CONCACAF Nations League win over Canada."

PICK: USMNT-Jamaica draw (+270 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $37 total)

