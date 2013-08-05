Man hauls ton of bricks during swim BY foxsports • August 5, 2013 share facebook twitter reddit link

A long-distance swimmer who calls himself "The Shark" has jumped into Lake St. Clair near the Michigan-Canada border for a 30-hour, 22-mile dip.

If that isn't enough, Jim Dreyer is hauling two dinghies filled with 334 bricks weighing a total of more than 2,000 pounds. He said "Next stop, Detroit" before starting the swim Monday morning near Algonac. It'll end Tuesday at Detroit's Belle Isle.

The 49-year-old is doing it without a support boat.

One dinghy is equipped with a radar target so Dreyer will show up on radar screens. He has to feed himself and won't leave the water until coming ashore in Detroit.

Dreyer has made direct crossings of the five Great Lakes. He's trying to raise money and awareness for Habitat for Humanity.

