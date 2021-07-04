Everything you need to know about Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 46 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

July 4 is about celebrating Independence Day, enjoying time with family, watching some fireworks and perhaps eating a hot dog … or 70.

Well, maybe not 70 for most people. But if you pay any attention to the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on Sunday, you’ll get to watch a few folks at least make the attempt.

Here’s everything you need to know about the competition, a sanctioned celebration of gluttony that has become an annual American tradition.

Where, when, how you can watch

The competitive eating contest is held at the Nathan’s Famous Corporation’s original store on Coney Island in Brooklyn.

Coverage of the women’s championship begins at 11:30 a.m. ET on ESPN3, followed by the men at noon ET on ESPN.

According to an ESPN press release , this will be the 18th consecutive year the network has televised the event.

Why does this exist?

Humans are competitive creatures and love to eat, so it shouldn’t be too surprising that competitive eating is actually a thing around the world, and that professional eaters compete in contests and are governed by such outfits as Major League Eating . Right?

Nathan’s is a hot dog eating contest, but there are also competitions centered around other foods, including hamburgers, pies, pancakes, wings, pizza and ribs.

Apparently, eating contests date back at least as far as the 13th century and the first recorded pie - eating contest took place in Toronto in 1878 .

How does the Nathan’s Contest Work?

It’s pretty simple. Competitors have 10 minutes to eat as many hot dogs (including buns) as they can. They have to be members of MLE and must qualify for Nathan’s through various regional events.

The contestants can consume the dogs and buns separately and are allowed to dunk the buns in water, but can be penalized for "messy eating" and even disqualified if they – ahem – lose their lunch.

The winner earns $10,000 and the "Mustard Belt."

Who’s favored to win?

That would be Joey Chestnut , 37, who has won this thing five straight times and 13 of the last 14. Last year he set the world record by consuming 75 hot dogs within the 10-minute window. The man is just an eating machine.

The women’s side is considered to be much more wide open. Michelle Lesco is favored, and she's ranked No. 9 on MLE’s " Eating Rankings " – Chestnut is No. 1.

No. 5-ranked Miki Sudo has won the women’s contest seven times in a row and set the record of 48.5 last year. She would probably be the favorite in the women’s competition under normal circumstances, but she will be in ESPN’s booth instead his year as she focuses on her pregnancy.

Anything else?

Chestnut – or whoever wins – is expected to consume about 20,000 calories during the 10-minute contest. And you thought you had a bad post-BBQ stomach ache.

"I'm living the dream," Chestnut said.

