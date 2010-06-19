Home
Scores
Live TV
Stories
Explore
Sign In
Account
SPORTS & TEAMS
PLAYERS
Arkansas chancellor: We're staying in the SEC
previous story
You're All Caught Up!
next story
You're All Caught Up!
Arkansas chancellor: We're staying in the SEC
BY foxsports • June 19, 2010
share
facebook
twitter
reddit
link
By Chuck Carlton -
The Dallas Morning News
share story
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these
Terms of Use
and
Updated Privacy Policy
.
Advertising Choices
.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
Help
Press
Advertise with Us
Jobs
FOX Cincy
RSS
Sitemap
FS1
Fox
Fox News
Fox Corporation
Fox Supports
Fox Deportes
Regional Sports Networks