Summer Olympics
Undefeated U.S. softball team moves on to gold medal game against rival Japan Undefeated U.S. softball team moves on to gold medal game against rival Japan
Summer Olympics

Undefeated U.S. softball team moves on to gold medal game against rival Japan

52 mins ago

Softball is back on the Olympic program after a 13-year absence and Team USA is one win away from taking home the gold.  

On Sunday night ET/Monday morning Tokyo time, the United States women's softball team came from behind to defeat No. 2 ranked Japan, 2-1, at Yokohama Baseball Stadium.

The win gives the U.S. the right to bat last in the gold medal game – also against Japan – on Tuesday (7 a.m. ET). 

Both the U.S. and Japan were undefeated (4-0) in group play headed into Sunday night's (ET) game, which determined seeding for the gold medal game.

Japan scored in the first inning, and despite failing to get a hit in the first five innings, held a 1-0 lead over the U.S. heading into the final two frames. That's when Team USA came back in a big way. The U.S. knotted things up in the bottom of the sixth inning with a hit from Valerie Arioto, then won it in the seventh on a walk-off home run from former Florida Gators star Kelsey Stewart that just cleared the glove of Japan's right fielder Yuka Ichiguchi. It was the U.S.'s first home run of the tournament. 

Stewart had been 1-for-12 with no RBIs at the Olympics before connecting on the 98th pitch from Japan's Yamato Fujita, per ESPN, which gave Team USA the win and made them the home team in the gold medal game.

"It's like you dream about when you're a little kid, about hitting a home run at the Olympics, let alone a walk-off," Stewart said.

In round-robin play, the U.S. scored nine runs on 27 hits with just the one home run by Stewart.

Team USA will now face Japan again for gold, and it's a rematch of the title game at the 2008 Beijing Games – the last time softball was an Olympic sport – which Japan won 3-1. The U.S. will face tough competition in Japan’s 39-year-old ace, Yukiko Ueno, who is the first pitcher ever to produce a perfect game at the Olympics.

The U.S. and Japan are the only nations to have won gold in softball, with the Americans winning in Atlanta (1996), Sydney (2000) and Athens (2004), per CBS.

For more up-to-date news on all things Summer Olympics, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from Summer Olympics Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Keep It Moving
Summer Olympics

Keep It Moving

Keep It Moving
The USWNT will close out group play against the Matildas on Tuesday, and experience will be key, Doug McIntyre writes.
2 hours ago
Rise And Climb
Summer Olympics

Rise And Climb

Rise And Climb
The USA added another four medals on Monday, despite a major shocker in the swimming pool. Here's the latest.
2 hours ago
Mettle Before Medal
Summer Olympics

Mettle Before Medal

Mettle Before Medal
The USA men's hoops squad is going to need to bounce back – and fast – from Sunday's loss to stay in contention for gold.
4 hours ago
A Golden Opportunity
Summer Olympics

A Golden Opportunity

A Golden Opportunity
Team USA's stunning Olympics loss to France has the U.S. scrambling. Does that make now the perfect time to bet on KD & Co.?
19 hours ago
From Famine To Feast
Summer Olympics

From Famine To Feast

From Famine To Feast
After a slow start in the Tokyo Olympics, Team USA won 10 medals on Sunday to surge up the standings. Here are the highlights.
1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes