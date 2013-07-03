Egyptian wrestler booted for biting BY foxsports • July 3, 2013 share facebook twitter reddit link

Wrestling's governing body says it suspended an Egyptian athlete who allegedly bit her Israeli opponent during a bout.

Enas Moustafa Youssef Khourshid also reportedly disrespected wrestling protocol by refusing to shake the hand of Ilana Kartysh of Israel before or after their semifinal match at a Grand Prix event last month in Sassari, Italy.

FILA President Nenad Lalovic writes in an email to The Associated Press that "the Egyptian female wrestler was immediately suspended." The sanction prevented her competing at the Mediterranean Games which finished Sunday in Turkey.

Lalovic says "our legal commission will soon decide about the final fine" for Moustafa.

Despite allegedly being bitten, Kartysh won the 67-kilogram category match and went on to win the tournament, lifting her FILA world ranking to No. 2.

