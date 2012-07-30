Duchess dazzles at arts event BY foxsports • July 30, 2012 share facebook twitter reddit link

Art was the subject but the Duchess of Cambridge was the star.

Prince William's wife, Kate, dazzled onlookers Monday as she met Prime Minister David Cameron and dozens of British artists on the fringe of the London Olympics.

Trumpeters heralded her arrival on the Royal Academy of Arts red carpet to mingle with 800 people from the British music, film, arts and entertainment industries.

The duchess tied her long hair back and wore a dove gray dress by Serbian designer Roksanda Ilincic.

Other guests included fashion designer Stella McCartney, film director Terry Gilliam, model Lily Cole and singers Katy B and Roger Daltrey.

Earlier Monday, William and Kate watched his cousin Zara Phillips race in the Olympic eventing horse competition. The royal couple plan to attend more than 30 Olympic events.

