Winter Olympics 2022 Winter Olympics: Eileen Gu, Timothy LeDuc make history on Day 14

History was made once again at the 2022 Winter Games on Friday.

This week has been a strong one for Team USA, as both Megan Nick and the U.S. men's speed skating squad earned two bronze medals on Day 11, Alexander Hall and Nicholas Goepper came up with a dominant 1-2 finish in the men's slopestyle final on Day 12, and the U.S. women's hockey team took home silver on Day 13.

On Day 14, San Francisco native Eileen Gu, 18, became the first freestyle skier — man or woman — to win three medals at the same Olympic Games after taking home gold for China in the women's halfpipe final. Elsewhere, Timothy LeDuc made history in the figure skating pairs' event, becoming the first non-binary athlete to compete at a Winter Olympics.

As of Friday afternoon ET, Norway leads all countries with 34 medals, followed by the Russian Olympic Committee with 27, Canada with 24 and Germany with 22.

The U.S. is currently fifth with 21 total medals — eight gold, eight silver and five bronze.

Here are some of the biggest moments and highlights from Day 14:

Eileen Gu, freestyle skiing

Chinese-American skier Gu took home gold in the women's halfpipe final, bringing her medal count to three in these Games. She previously won gold in big air and silver in slopestyle.

Meanwhile, American skier Hanna Faulhaber finished sixth overall in her first Olympic appearance.

Team USA, figure skating

Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier and Ashley Cain-Gribble and LeDuc made up the two American pairs who competed in the short program qualifier, finishing sixth and seventh, respectively.

Knierim and Frazier came out with a score of 74.23, while Cain-Gribble and LeDuc finished just behind (74.13).

Team USA, bobsled

Decorated bobsledders Kallie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor represented the U.S. in the first two heats of the two-woman event. Meyers Taylor finished third in the first and second heats, while Humphries finished fourth in the first heat and fifth in the second. Heats 3 and 4 are scheduled for tomorrow.

What's more, Meyers Taylor was selected to represent the U.S. in the upcoming Closing Ceremony.

