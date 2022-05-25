IndyCar odds: How to bet Indy 500, pre-race lines

NTT IndyCar Series
2 hours ago

Helio Castroneves stunned the motor sports world by winning the Indianapolis 500 last year, his first victory at Indianapolis Motor Speedway's greatest race since 2009.

Castroneves was a +3300 long shot (bet $10 to win $340) last season, and is at the same odds as of Wednesday for this year's Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

Castroneves has won the Indy 500 four times (2002, 2002, 2009, 2021), tied for the most in history with legendary drivers A.J. Foyt (1961. 1064, 1967, 1977), Rick Mears (1979, 1984, 1988, 1991) and Al Unser (1097-71, 1978, 1987). 

Pre-race betting favorite Scott Dixon, a six-time IndyCar championship winner, is seeking his second Indy 500 title, but last won the race in 2008. He has since placed in the top eight at the Indy 500 nine times, including runner-up finishes in 2012 and 2020.

Here are the odds (via FOX Bet) on the top 32 drivers for the Indy 500 (12:30 p.m. Sunday, NBC):

Scott Dixon +550 (bet $10 to win $65)
Alex Palou +600 (bet $10 to win $70)
Pato O'Ward +900 (bet $10 to win $100)
Rinus Veekay +1100 (bet $10 to win $120)
Josef Newgarden +1200 (bet $10 to win $130)
Will Power +1300 (bet $10 to win $140)
Colton Herta +1600 (bet $10 to win $170)
Scott McLaughlin +1800 (bet $10 to win $190)
Ed Carpenter +1800 (bet $10 to win $190)
Marcus Ericsson +2000 (bet $10 to win $210)

Jimmie Johnson +2000 (bet $10 to win $210)
Tony Kanaan +2000 (bet $10 to win $210)
Takuma Sato +2000 (bet $10 to win $210)
Felix Rosenqvist +2000 (bet $10 to win $210)
Simon Pagenaud +2500 (bet $10 to win $260)
Romain Grosjean +2800 (bet $10 to win $290)
Alexander Rossi +2800 (bet $10 to win $290)
Graham Rahal +2800 (bet $10 to win $290)
Marco Andretti +3300 (bet $10 to win $340)
Helio Castroneves +3300 (bet $10 to win $340)
Conor Daly +5000 (bet $10 to win $510)

Juan Pablo Montoya +5000 (bet $10 to win $510)
David Malukas +6600 (bet $10 to win $670)
Kyle Kirkwood +6600 (bet $10 to win $670)
Christian Lundgaard +7000 (bet $10 to win $710)
Devlin DeFrancesco +7500 (bet $10 to win $760)
Santino Ferucci +8000 (bet $10 to win $810)
Jack Harvey +8500 (bet $10 to win $860)
Callum Ilott +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510)
J.R. Hildebrand +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010)
Sage Karam +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010)
Dalton Kellett +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010)

Here are the past 12 winners of the Indy 500:

2021 Helio Castroneves
2020 Takuma Sato
2019 Simon Pagenaud
2018 Will Power
2017 Takuma Sato
2016 Alexander Rossi
2015 Juan Pablo Montoya
2014 Ryan Hunter-Reay
2013 Tony Kanaan
2012 Dario Franchitti
2011 Dan Wheldon
2010 Dario Franchitti

