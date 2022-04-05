Tiger Woods on track to play at Augusta, believes he can win

PGA Tour
2 hours ago

Tiger Woods is fully intending to play in the 2022 Masters at Augusta National.

"As of right now, I feel like I am going to play," Woods told the media Tuesday ahead of the 86th Masters tournament. 

When asked if he thinks he can win this weekend's tournament, he had just two words for reporters.

"I do." 

From a technical standpoint, Woods sounded confident in his play and is only worried about one thing.

"I can hit it just fine. I don't have any qualms about what I can do physically from a golf standpoint. … Walking's the hard part," he said. 

It would be his first appearance in a regular PGA Tour event in more than 17 months, after a severe car crash in February of last year left Woods with devastating leg injuries that led to the near amputation of his right leg.

The update from Woods himself comes days after the 15-time major champion took part in pre-tournament activities and practice rounds Monday and said he would make a "game-time decision" on whether he will play, ESPN reported.

Woods plans to play nine practice holes Wednesday as he continues preparing for what would be a tremendous return to the sport.

There are 18 former winners who are currently set to compete in this year’s tournament, including Woods, who has won five times (1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2019) and is one of only three golfers in Masters history to garner back-to-back wins. He has played in a total of 22 Masters Tournaments in his illustrious career.

The official tournament begins on Thursday, near the 25th anniversary of Woods' first Masters win, which made him the youngest player to win a Masters Tournament at 21 years, 3 months and 14 days old.

