Top Moments At The Masters: Day 1

20 mins ago

After a seven-month delay due to COVID-19, the opening round of the 2020 Masters had to wait just a little longer than expected.

Rain and lightning delayed the vast majority of the field from teeing off for a few hours on Thursday morning. But once the skies cleared, the golf was worth the wait, amid the fall foliage of Augusta National.

Here are the top moments from the first day of the 2020 Masters.

Reflecting on 25 years of greatness

Believe it or not, Tiger Woods made his historic debut at the Masters 25 years ago. Before Thursday's opening round, he looked back at all the memories in a touching, emotional piece.

Make way for the legends

Between them, they have nine green jackets. So it's only fitting that Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player would tee off the 2020 Masters.

 Tiger tees off

"Defending champion Tiger Woods" just has a certain ring to it.

And on his fourth hole of the day (at the 13th, as he teed off on the back nine), Tiger carded his first birdie of the tourney.

Eeeaaaaagle!

What better way to get your time at Augusta started?

One good eagle deserves another

In the bunker? No problem for Tony Finau.

