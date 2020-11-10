PGA Tour Hole-In-One Across The Pond At The Masters 47 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

We're still two days away from The Masters officially teeing off, but the pros are already getting their practice rounds in.

And while they're not handing out trophies for practice, Jon Rahm's undeniably the winner of the warmup rounds in Augusta, Georgia.

Check out what Rahm pulled off on No. 16, also known as "Redbud":

Yeah, that's straight out of a movie.

It's a practice-round tradition at the Masters to try and skip the ball across the pond and onto the green at 16.

Usually, the crowd on hand ⁠— absent this year due to the pandemic ⁠— urges golfers to go for broke and try the difficult shot in practice, but few find the bottom of the cup.

Vijay Singh accomplished the feat in 2009, as did Martin Kaymer in 2012, with crowds in attendance.

The 26-year-old Rahm joined those ranks on Tuesday, which just so happens to be his birthday. And it wasn't his first ace of the week, either!

Though the broadcast cameras weren't on hand to capture Monday's hole-in-one, the Spaniard did post an Instagram video showing him snag his ball afterward.

And as Rahm's exploits made their way to social media, the outpouring of amazement followed:

Will Rahm's feats from practice carry over to when the pressure is really on?

The former Arizona State golfer is seeking his first Major championship, with his best finish, fourth place, at the Masters coming in 2018.

The oddsmakers at FOX Bet have him firmly in the running, though, priced at +1100, just behind Dustin Johnson (+1000) and Bryson DeChambeau (+900).

But w​​​​in or lose, he's already had an unforgettable week.

