An Up-And-Down Week For Tiger

Tiger Woods closed the 2020 PGA Championship with his best effort of the week, but the best round of the day belonged to the tournament's winner, Collin Morikawa.

Woods carded a 3-under 67 Sunday to finish 1-under, following consecutive 2-over days on Friday and Saturday.

Yet it was Morikawa who stole the show, shooting a Sunday-best 6-under to win his first major.

The final 9 holes featured 7 different leaders, before Morikawa took control, stepping up to the par-4 16th and driving the green with a 293-yard tee shot.

It set up a 7-footer for eagle that he sank for a 2-stroke lead that held for the victory.

Morikawa became the 1st player to win the PGA in his debut since Keegan Bradley in 2011, and joined the elite company of Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus as 23-year-olds to win the PGA.

His only mistake Sunday came during the trophy presentation, when the lid came off of his trophy:

Once more, in slow motion:

As for Woods, this was his 2nd tournament and 1st major event of the season since the PGA Tour resumed play. He tied for 40th last month at the Memorial Tournament.

Woods will not play at the Wyndham Championship next week, and will use the next few weeks to prepare for the year’s 2 remaining majors, September’s U.S. Open and November’s Masters.

