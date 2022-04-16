Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State honors former QB Dwayne Haskins at spring game Ohio State honors former QB Dwayne Haskins at spring game
Ohio State honors former QB Dwayne Haskins at spring game

The Ohio State Buckeyes paid tribute to former quarterback Dwayne Haskins during Saturday's spring football game.

Haskins, 24, was killed on April 9 when he was hit by a dump truck while walking on a South Florida highway.

Prior to the start of Saturday's spring game, Ohio State paid homage to Haskins by holding a moment of silence at Ohio Stadium. The program also displayed a video tribute to the former Buckeyes quarterback during halftime. Following the video, Kamryn Babb led the entire team in a group prayer before heading to the locker room.

Haskins' initials "DH" were printed on the players' helmets and on each side of the field at the seven-yard line, representing the number the former Buckeye QB wore during his time in Columbus.

Starting quarterback C.J. Stroud honored Haskins individually as well, wearing his jersey during the game and gesturing to the No. 7 on his back after surging into the endzone for the game's opening touchdown. 

Haskins committed to Ohio State as a four-star recruit out of the Bullis School ahead of the 2017 season. He inherited the starting role as a sophomore, setting single-season Big Ten records for yards (4,831) and touchdowns (50) en route to a conference championship and a Rose Bowl victory over Washington. 

Haskins was selected with the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders, where he played for two seasons before being signed as a free agent by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021.

