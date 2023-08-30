FOX Sports to debut 'Bear Bets' podcast featuring Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Published Aug. 30, 2023 3:58 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Renowned gambling expert Chris "The Bear" Fallica will be sharing his expertise and insights on a new podcast.

FOX Sports and Big Noon Kickoff will launch "Bear Bets: A FOX Sports gambling podcast" on Thursday for sports betting fans.

"Bear Bets" is hosted by longtime television producer and broadcaster "The Bear" alongside FOX Sports betting analyst Geoff Schwartz, a former NFL offensive lineman.

"Bear Bets" is an all-new digital show and podcast series. A new podcast will be available each Thursday, with special podcasts for championship events.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We’re excited to provide ‘Bear’ the space to share gambling insights and real-life, actual bets with fans," said Michael Bucklin, Senior Vice President, Digital Content, FOX Sports. "To us, that’s what makes ‘Bear’ so interesting: This isn’t picks for picks’ sake and this isn’t all chalk, but this is high-value bets ‘The Bear’ and his real-life gambling group chat friends are actually making."

"Bear Bets" will be available in video form on the FOX Sports App, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports social channels on YouTube, Facebook, X/Twitter, Instagram, TikTok & Threads, and audio-only on Apple, Spotify and wherever else podcasts are downloaded.

Starting next week, college football-focused episodes will release on Thursdays and be presented by Big Noon Kickoff, with an NFL-themed episode dropping on Fridays.

Fallica, who joined FOX Sports this year, is featured in a variety of roles across the network as an on-air personality, sports wagering expert and writer for FOXSports.com. Fallica will serve as a sports wagering expert on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff, airing at 10 a.m. ET on Saturdays.

Prior to joining FOX Sports, Fallica spent nearly 30 years at ESPN, most notably as a research producer and on-air personality for College GameDay.

Schwartz adds a former player’s vantage point from his eight seasons as an offensive lineman in the NFL spent with five different teams. In the college ranks, he started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!