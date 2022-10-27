Cincinnati Bearcats College football odds Week 9: How to bet Cincinnati-UCF 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The No. 20 Cincinnati Bearcats will travel to Central Florida for a competitive matchup in Week 9 of the college football season.

The Bearcats are rolling through this college football season with a 6-1 record behind quarterback Ben Bryant. Bryant has thrown for 1,761 yards and 15 touchdowns this season.

The Knights remain unranked but are a sneaky 5-2 team and will be a legitimate test for Cincinnati. They average over 35 points per game and 500 yards of total offense.

Who will take hold of the second spot in the American Athletic Conference?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Cincinnati and UCF, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet ).

No. 20 Cincinnati at UCF (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: UCF -1.5 (UCF favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Cincinnati covers)

Moneyline: UCF -125 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18.00 total); Cincinnati +100 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20.00 total)

Total scoring over/under: 56.5 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

Cincinnati is 2-4-1 against the spread (ATS) and 6-1 straight up (SU) this year. Under coach Luke Fickell, the Bearcats are 20-23-1 ATS and 34-10 SU against AAC opponents. The Bearcats are also 19-0 SU in their last 19 games against AAC opponents.

UCF is 4-3 ATS and 5-2 SU this year. The Knights are 9-10 ATS and 17-2 SU at home when facing AAC opponents since 2018. But they are only 2-3 ATS and 1-4 SU against top 20 opponents since 2018.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from Cincinnati Bearcats Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more