Spence, Garcia's Top 5 Knockouts

When Errol Spence Jr. and Danny Garcia take to the ring on Saturday, both will look to add to their already stellar welterweight legacies.

But before they look to KO one another, let's take a look back at the knockouts that led them to superstardom heading into this weekend's blockbuster event.

Danny Garcia's Top 5 KOs

Garcia vs. Morales II

Garcia had defeated Erik Morales on March 24, 2012, to win the vacant WBC light welterweight championship. In an October rematch, Garcia knocked Morales out in the fourth round to retain the WBA, WBC, and The Ring light welterweight titles.

Garcia vs. Rios

Nearly a full year after losing his WBC welterweight title to Keith Thurman, Garcia got back in the ring to take on Brandon Rios in February of 2018. And in the ninth round, after connecting with a vicious right hook, the fight was stopped and Garcia was victorious by TKO.

Garcia vs. Arnaoutis

There was no belt on the line when Garcia took on Mike Arnaoutis back in October of 2010, in only the nineteenth fight of Garcia's pro career, but the future champ put the world on notice with a fourth round KO.

Garcia vs. Colin

Garcia's tilt with Enrique Colin in December of 2009 ended in a second round KO, earning Garcia his 15th professional win, as well as the WBC Youth Intercontinental light welterweight title.

Garcia vs. Salka

In August 2014, Garcia outclassed Salka from the moment the two stepped into the ring, winning the fight in the second round after connecting with a clean left hook.

Errol Spence Jr.'s Top 5 KOs

Spence vs. Algieri

By April of 2016, Spence had begun building momentum as one of the best up-and-coming welterweight fighters in the world, and he showed why with a dominant knockout victory over Chris Algieri in the fifth round.

Spence vs. Bundu

After his KO of Algieri, Spence returned to the ring in August of 2016, blasting Leonard Bundu in the ninth round.

Spence vs. Ocampo

Spence put his IBF welterweight title on the line in June of 2018 against Carlos Ocampo, but at this point in his career, Spence was no longer on the come-up – he was one of the best welterweights in the world, and he proved it with a first round KO of Ocampo.

Spence vs. Olouch

In only the eleventh fight of his professional career, Spence looked the part of a seasoned veteran, knocking out Olouch in the fourth round of their bout. The win moved Spence to 11-0, with eight of his wins coming by knockout.

Spence vs. Barerra

Knocking out Algieri and Bundu in consecutive fights was impressive, but it a fifth round TKO by Spence against Alejandro Barerra preceeded both.

Spence's run of three consecutive wins by stoppage built the momentum going into his May 2017 IBF welterweight title fight against Kell Brook, which he would win by TKO in the eleventh.

