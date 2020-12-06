Mo' Money Mayweather

Boxing
Skip Bayless said what most of the world was thinking when the news dropped. 

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. announced Sunday that he will return to the ring in February for an exhibition matchup against YouTuber and internet personality Logan Paul.

Logan is the older brother of Jake Paul, who most recently boxed – and knocked out – former NBA player Nate Robinson on the undercard of an exhibition match between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.

Mayweather, 43, is one of the legends of the sport, finishing his professional boxing career at 49-0. He holds wins over Manny Pacquiao, Oscar De La Hoya, Canelo Alvarez and others, and in what was supposed to be his final fight before retirement, Mayweather earned a decision win over Andre Berto on Sept. 12, 2015.

However, the boxing bug bit Mayweather again – as did the money bug. 

"Money" returned to the ring on Aug. 26, 2017, facing UFC superstar Conor McGregor in one of the highest-grossing pay-per-view events in history, second only to Mayweather's tilt with Pacquiao. 

Mayweather defeated McGregor by 10th round TKO, and once again eased into retirement.

But it looks like his days of sitting on the sidelines have once again come to an end. 

Paul, 25, became famous for his presence on the social media app Vine, before moving his operation to YouTube, where official channel currently boasts 22.6 million subscribers.

Paul has twice taken the ring, twice squaring off with fellow YouTube celebrity KSI – on Feb. 24, 2018 (a majority draw), and then again on Nov. 9 of last year (split decision loss for Paul).

