Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugás: Everything you need to know

Manny Pacquiao will return to the Mecca of Boxing — Las Vegas, Nevada — once again Saturday night, looking to make more history in the process.

Pacquiao will square up with Cuban veteran Yordenis Ugás in the main event. Ugás stepped in to replace an injured Errol Spence Jr. (eye).

Both Pacquiao (62-7-2) and Ugás (26-4) have much to gain and much to lose beyond bragging rights when they step into the ring.

Here is everything you need to know about Saturday's welterweight showdown.

What's on the line?

In this case, it will be Pacquiao looking to win a belt and Ugás looking to defend one — his WBA (Super) welterweight title, which he won in a 2020 bout against Abel Ramos.

How can I watch?

What is Pacquiao's career status?

Well, it's legendary and forever will be.

Pacquiao is the favorite entering Saturday, and for good reason, considering that he has a significant experience edge over Ugás, having participated in more than 40 world title fights.

Pacquiao also won the WBA (Super) welterweight title — the one Ugás now owns, after Pacquiao was stripped of the title due to inactivity — by defeating Keith Thurman via split decision on July 20, 2019, his most recent appearance in the ring.

Still, it's worth noting that Pacquiao has not fought in more than two years — 25 months and one day come Saturday, to be exact.

This represents the longest layoff in Pacquiao's 26-year career, and the Pac-Man will enter the ring at 42 years old, nine years older than Ugás.

What is Ugás' career status?

Although he hasn't earned the legend status of Pacquiao, Ugás brings a stellar career with him to the ring Saturday.

He enters the weekend having won 11 of his past 12 fights and boasting a 5-0 career record in Vegas.

The lone loss in his previous 12 fights was a controversial split decision defeat to veteran tough guy Shawn Porter back on March 9, 2019, in Ugás' first attempt to capture a world title.

