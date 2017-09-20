Skip Bayless: Michael Jordan could play for this Charlotte team, in his prime, and beat LeBron with Kyrie
Skip Bayless thinks Michael Jordan could join the Hornets and beat the Cavaliers with LeBron and Kyrie.
More Undisputed Videos
Skip: The Patriots are still the best team in the NFL, because they have by far the best QB
1 hr ago
Skip Bayless explains why he 'can't condemn' Santana Moss for calling out RG3
2 hours ago
Shannon on Kevin Durant tweets: 'Why must you continuously bring OKC into this mess?'
2 hours ago
Shannon Sharpe's heartfelt reflection on the bond he has with his brother, Sterling
18 hours ago
Shannon: The New York Giants are a mess right now
1 day ago
Did the Broncos' defense make Ezekiel Elliott lose his 'heart'? - Shannon explains
1 day ago