Top Moments from WNBA's Opening Night

There was not shortage of thrills when the WNBA returned to action on Friday night.

The 2021 season started with a four-game slate and plenty of storylines to follow. And the very first game started the season off beautifully, featuring a game-winning 3-pointer by New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu against the Indiana Fever.

Her explanation was simple: "I wanted it."

But that wasn't all that happened on Friday's opening night.

Check out the top moments from the first night of the WNBA's 2021 season.

New York 90, Indiana 87

Before the game, Ionescu came in rocking a Kobe Bryant jersey. Bryant will be posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday.

The Liberty hadn't had a chance to see much of their star Ionescu, as she missed all but three games of the 2020 season due to a Grade 3 ankle sprain. She showed no sign of rust in hitting her team's game-winner.

Ionescu finished with 25 points, 11 assists and six rebounds in her return to action. She also scored New York's last eight points of the game, including the game-winner.

The Fever had a nice moment on Friday night, too, honoring Tamika Catchings, who goes into the Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Connecticut 78, Atlanta 67

Connecticut's DeWanna Bonner has incredible range, and she made it look easy.

But the real star of the Sun's show was center Jonquel Jones, who had 26 points and eight rebounds.

Former Arizona star Aari McDonald made her WNBA debut for Atlanta. She's an incredibly quick and talented guard, but she was held to one point in 16 minutes on Friday.

Phoenix 77, Minnesota 75

The Minnesota Lynx now officially have new owners, one of whom became very famous in another sport.

Aerial Powers might be new to the Lynx, but she still showed the same old skills.

If you were going to pick someone to hit the dagger for Phoenix, you know it was doing to be Diana Taurasi.

Dallas 94, Los Angeles 71

Charli Collier, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft, scored her first points as a pro in the early going vs. the Sparks.

L.A.'s Kristi Toliver moved into 16th on the career-assists list.

Dallas' Allisha Gray was unstoppable.

Arike Ogunbowale showed an instinct for getting to the bucket.

