2021 WNBA Draft: Top Moments

The NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament was phenomenal this year, featuring some of the sport's biggest stars raising their profile.

And now it's time for those same players to become the stars of the future for the WNBA.

The Dallas Wings held the top two picks of the draft and with a deep pool of talent to dive into, there was a chance for them to become a force overnight.

To see how the Wings and the rest of the WNBA did, check out the top moments from the draft.

Charli Collier goes first

The Dallas Wings didn't have to search far to make the first pick of the draft, selecting Charli Collier from the University of Texas.

Collier averaged 20.9 points and 12.2 rebounds this past season at Texas and proved former Texas basketball star and current Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant right with his prediction that she would be the top pick in the draft.

The Wings followed up the selection of Collier with Awak Kuier, a 19-year-old forward from Finland.

The Wings completed their takeover of the top five, selecting Chelsea Dungee from the University of Arkansas with the fifth pick.

Aari to Atlanta

Aari McDonald helped lead Arizona on a miracle run to the national championship game – where the Wildcats lost a nail-biter to Stanford – and now she is the third overall pick by the Atlanta Dream.

The Pac-12 Player of the Year and Co-Defensive Player of the Year, McDonald becomes the first Arizona Wildcat to be selected in the first round of the WNBA Draft.

Sparks fly

With the seventh pick in the draft, the Los Angeles Sparks selected University of Alabama power forward Jasmine Walker.

She averaged 19.1 PPG and 9.4 RPG this season while shooting 39.8% from 3-point range.

And with the 10th pick, the Sparks selected University of North Carolina guard Stephanie Watts, who got a warm welcome from Sparks co-owner and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson.

Closing out the first round

With the last pick of the first round, the Las Vegas Aces selected Iliana Rupert from France.

Second round gem

The Wings continued to stock up on talent in the second round, selecting Louisville guard Dana Evans with the first pick of the second round.

During her Louisville career, Evans won ACC Sixth Woman of the Year and was named ACC Player of the Year twice.

A national champion comes off of the board

With the sixth pick of the second round, the Seattle Storm selected Stanford point guard Kiana Williams.

She led the Stanford Cardinal in scoring this past season with 14 PPG to lead them to a national championship.

Baylor's duo comes off of the board

It took a little longer than expected, but the two Baylor Bears in the draft finally were selected.

First, the New York Liberty selected DiDi Richards, the National Defensive Player of the Year, with the 17th pick in the draft.

And soon after, her teammate DiJonai Carrington was drafted by the Connecticut Sun with the 20th pick.

Carrington was the Bears' second-leading scorer this season, averaging 14.1 PPG.

