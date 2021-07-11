Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic wins Wimbledon, ties Federer and Nadal with 20th major title 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

There are officially three kings of men's tennis.

With a 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 win over Matteo Berrettini in Sunday's Wimbledon final, Novak Djokovic won his 20th major title, tying Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most major championships in men's tennis history.

It is Djokovic's sixth Wimbledon title – trailing only Federer's eight at the All-England Club and Pete Sampras' seven – and also his third straight Wimbledon trophy.

In terms of the grand scheme of things, the only difference between Djokovic, Federer and Nadal at this point appears to be that Djokovic, at 34, is still in his prime.

"Djoker" has won all three major titles during the 2021 season, and if he is able to capture the US Open at the end of next month, he will become the first man to have won a calendar grand slam since Rod Laver accomplished the feat in 1969.

Federer, 39, made it to the fourth round of this year's Wimbledon before falling in straight sets to Hubert Hurkacz. He last won a major title at the 2018 Australian Open.

As for Nadal, the 35-year-old Spaniard did not participate in Wimbledon this season, instead choosing to rest after a disappointing finish at the 2021 French Open, where he lost to Djokovic in the semifinals, ending his quest for five consecutive French Open titles.

Djokovic, 34, will be the heavy favorite entering the US Open, and it's unclear if either Federer or Nadal will be in the field, considering both have dealt with injury this season (Federer did not play in the Australian Open earlier this season).

Can Djokovic be stopped? At this point, the answer appears to be no. On the season, he has an overall record of 28-3, and last season, Djoker finished the year 39-3.

Here's how the sports world reacted to Djokovic's historic win on Sunday:

