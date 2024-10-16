United States USMNT to play Jamaica in CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals in November Published Oct. 16, 2024 4:11 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The United States will play Jamaica next month in the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Nations League, the first competitive matches for the Americans under coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The first leg of the series will be Nov. 14 in Kingston and the second leg four days later in St. Louis, the governing body of North and Central American and Caribbean soccer said Wednesday.

The other quarterfinals are Mexico-Honduras, Canada-Suriname and Panama-Costa Rica. The United States won the first three editions of the event.

Quarterfinal winners also qualify for next year's CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

