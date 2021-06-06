CONCACAF Nations League USMNT rallies to beat rival Mexico in extra-time thriller 9 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

In a match that featured chaos both on and off the field, the United States men’s soccer team pulled off a 3-2, extra-time victory over Mexico to win the inaugural CONCACAF Nations League title on Sunday in Denver.

Reigning UEFA Champions League winner Christian Pulisic scored the game-winning goal for the United States on a penalty kick awarded via VAR.

But the hero of the match was backup keeper Ethan Horvath, who was thrust into action after starting netminder Zack Steffen went off with an injury in the second half.

Horvath made a slew of incredible saves, none more important than the one at the end of extra time, when Mexico captain Andrés Guardado had a chance to tie the match and send the game to penalty kicks.

As extra time dwindled, some fans threw debris onto the field, leading to a brief stoppage by the referee.

It was an important step forward for a relatively inexperienced United States team hoping to return to the 2022 World Cup after missing out on the 2018 competition.

For more up-to-date news on all things USMNT, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Everyone from former USMNT stars to soccer enthusiasts relished the young squad’s victory.

For more up-to-date news on all things Nations League, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from CONCACAF Nations League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.

share story