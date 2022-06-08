UEFA Nations League 2022 odds: How to bet Portugal vs. Czech Republic, pick

UEFA Nations League
1 hour ago

First place in Group 2 is on the line when Portugal and Czech Republic battle in Thursday's crucial UEFA Nations League match.

The match kicks off at 2:45 p.m. ET Thursday at Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal. The match can be seen on FS1.

Let's take a look at the betting odds for the big matchup.

Portugal vs. Czech Republic 2:45 p.m. ET Thursday, FS1 (odds via FOX Bet)*

Portugal: -278 (bet $10 to win $13.60 total)
Czech Republic: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Draw: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Over/under total goals — 2.5 
Over: -154 (bet $10 to win $16.49 total)
Under: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Both teams to score
Yes: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)
No: -138 (bet $10 to win $17.25 total)

Total corner kicks  — 9.5 
Over: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Under: -149 (bet $10 to win $16.71 total)

Notable prop bets

Cristiano Ronaldo to score and Portugal to win (Bet Boost): +135 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)
Cristiano Ronaldo and Bernardo Silva both score (Bet Boost): +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Cristiano Ronaldo to score a header: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Cristiano Ronaldo to score before 9:59: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Czech Republic to win, over 3.5 total goals and Adam Hlozek to score: +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total
Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Jota to score and Portugal to win 3-1: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

*odds as of 6/08/2022

Both teams beat Switzerland and played to a draw with Spain to open the Nations League tournament.

Portugal has star power in forward Cristiano Ronaldo, a five-time winner of the Ballon d'Or (2008, ‘13, ’14, ‘16, ’17) and the 2008 FIFA World Player of the Year.

Portugal leads the all-time series 2-1, with no draws.

The teams last played in the 2012 UEFA European Championship quarterfinals, a 1-0 win for Portugal on June 21.

Portugal is 3-0-1 in its past four matches, outscoring opponents 10-2.

Czech Republic is 1-1-2 in its past four matches.

As Czechoslovakia, Czech Republic took second in the 1962 World Cup and were winners of the 1976 UEFA European Championship.

FOX Bet sports trader Olegs Nikolajevs said Jan Kuchta playing the main striker has paid off for the Czech Republic. The Lokomotiv Moscow player has scored a goal in each of the two Nations League matches, accounting for half of Czech Republic's goals.

"The game itself promises to be attractive," Nikolajevs said. "Portugal looks like a favorite, but we should not take Czech Republic out from the action. This is a completely different team than the one that fought for a ticket to the upcoming World Cup."

PICK: Both teams to score (-118 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $18.47 total)

So are you betting on favored Portugal or underdog Czech Republic? Head over to FOX Bet to place your wagers now!

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

