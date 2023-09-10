Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales resigns after kiss scandal
Suspended Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales has resigned from his post after a kiss scandal which tarnished Spain's victory at the Women's World Cup.
Rubiales announced his resignation Sunday in a message posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Rubiales kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips without her consent during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Sydney.
Spanish state prosecutors accused Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player on the lips without her consent after the final, the country’s prosecutors’ office said Friday, two days after Hermoso formally accused him of sexual assault.
He had already been suspended from his job by FIFA for his conduct on the Aug. 20 final in Sydney, Australia.
Rubiales will also resign as UEFA vice president.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
Jenni Hermoso returns to Mexican club team; Sue Bird, Pau Gasol show support
2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch final, TV channel, dates
USWNT's Julie Ertz to play final game during Sept. 21 friendly
-
Spanish prosecutors accuse Rubiales of sexual assault, coercion for World Cup kiss
Lionel Messi and Aitana Bonmati lead Ballon d'Or shortlist, Cristiano Ronaldo left off
USWNT, Portland Thorns star Sophia Smith named to Ballon d'Or shortlist
-
USA goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher says she saved penalty vs. Sweden: 'You cannot convince me otherwise'
Alex Morgan, coming off a rough World Cup, looks to the future
FIFA suspends Spain FA president Luis Rubiales for 90 days after World Cup final kiss
Michigan State suspends Mel Tucker amid investigation; Mark D'Antonio returns as associate HC
-
Jenni Hermoso returns to Mexican club team; Sue Bird, Pau Gasol show support
2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch final, TV channel, dates
USWNT's Julie Ertz to play final game during Sept. 21 friendly
-
Spanish prosecutors accuse Rubiales of sexual assault, coercion for World Cup kiss
Lionel Messi and Aitana Bonmati lead Ballon d'Or shortlist, Cristiano Ronaldo left off
USWNT, Portland Thorns star Sophia Smith named to Ballon d'Or shortlist
-
USA goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher says she saved penalty vs. Sweden: 'You cannot convince me otherwise'
Alex Morgan, coming off a rough World Cup, looks to the future
FIFA suspends Spain FA president Luis Rubiales for 90 days after World Cup final kiss