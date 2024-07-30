Wrexham Super Paul Mullin! Wrexham striker makes cameo in 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Updated Jul. 30, 2024 3:10 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Paul Mullin has had a busy summer. After scoring 24 goals for Wrexham AFC in its successful bid for promotion, the 29-year-old English striker made his Hollywood debut in Marvel Studios' blockbuster film "Deadpool & Wolverine," which stars Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds as the "Merc with a Mouth" and Mullin as Welshpool.

Reynolds posted some behind-the-scenes photos from the set on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday:

"Deadpool & Wolverine" nearly had another Wrexham easter egg. The team's co-owner, Rob McElhenney, known best for his role as Mac in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," posted a photo of him next to Hugh Jackman (Wolverine) on set in a TVA uniform with Wolverine claws. The scene, according to McElhenney, did not make the cut.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" is well on its way to passing $500 million at the global box office after grossing $205 million domestically in its opening weekend — good enough for the sixth-best opening weekend of all time for a film.

Wrexham will play in the English League One next season.

