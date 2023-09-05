FIFA Women's World Cup
Spain appoints Montse Tomé as first female coach of women's national team
FIFA Women's World Cup

Spain appoints Montse Tomé as first female coach of women's national team

Published Sep. 5, 2023 3:21 p.m. ET

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced Tuesday that Montse Tomé will replace Jorge Vilda as coach of the women's national team. She is the first-ever woman to hold the position for Spain.

Tomé has served as an assistant under Vilda for the last five years. Before moving to the bench, Tomé was a player who had a 10-year club career and made four appearances with the women's national team.

Vilda was fired on Tuesday despite leading Spain to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup title. Vilda's tenure as coach of the women's national team was marked by controversy, with 15 players rebelling against him in 2022. Only three of those players were named to the World Cup squad. 

Vilda also applauded suspended federation president Luis Rubiales during his defiant speech on last month. Vilda later denounced Rubiales' behavior.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Tomé's first match in charge will be against Sweden — FIFA's No. 1-ranked team in the world — on Sept. 22 in the UEFA Women's Nations League. Spain will then play Switzerland on Sept. 26.  

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Spain
FIFA Women's World Cup
share
Get more from FIFA Women's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Spain fires Jorge Vilda: Better late than never

Spain fires Jorge Vilda: Better late than never

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes