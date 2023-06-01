Saudi Pro League Cristiano Ronaldo vows to play for Al Nassr next season: 'I am happy here' Published Jun. 1, 2023 3:34 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Cristiano Ronaldo’s first season in Saudi Arabia ended without a title for the 38-year-old superstar, as Al-Ittihad celebrated its first title since 2009 with a 2-0 win against Al-Tai on Wednesday. However, that hasn't discouraged Ronaldo from seeing out his contract with Al Nassr.

"The league is very good," Ronaldo said in an interview with the SPL. "But I think we have many, many opportunities to still grow. The league is competitive. We have very good teams, very good Arab players, but they need to improve a little bit more the infrastructure.

"Even the referees, the VAR system, should be a little quicker. I think other small things they need to improve.

"But I am happy here, I want to continue here, I will continue here. And in my opinion if they continue to do the work that they want to do here, for the next five years, I think the Saudi league can be a top five league in the world."

Ronaldo was absent for Al-Nassr's season finale against Al-Fateh on Wednesday. He picked up a muscle injury four days previously and was rested ahead of Portugal’s European Championship qualifiers against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Iceland in June.

In the 38-year-old Ronaldo’s absence, Anderson Talisca took center stage to score twice. He also assisted Mohammed Marwan for a third.

Ronaldo, who signed for the Riyadh club in December, scored 14 goals in 16 league games in his first season in the Saudi Pro League.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

share