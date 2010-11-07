Polanski signs permanent Mainz deal BY foxsports • November 7, 2010 share facebook twitter reddit link

Eugen Polanski has signed a full-time contract with Mainz after reaching an agreement with Getafe to make his loan move permanent.

"Mainz is an excellent club for me," reported the midfielder. "Next year, we will move to a fantastic brand new stadium and I feel very happy in the region with my family.

"I am really glad to have completed this transfer so soon as this gives me room to plan beyond next summer."

Polanski was unable to celebrate his new contract with a win yesterday, however, as Mainz lost their second game in a row, going down 1-0 at Freiburg.

Coach Thomas Tuchel pinned the blame for his side's third loss of the season on referee Wolfgang Stark, who awarded a dubious penalty with which Papiss Demba Cisse scored the winning goal.

"The way the penalty was given was bitter for us," he complained.

"Nobody knew why it had been given. We wanted to keep a clean sheet and, because of this, we were not able to.

"There are incidents like that in the penalty area four or five times per match. We need to agree on a common procedure."

