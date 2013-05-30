Paco Jemez to coach Rayo Vallecano for 1 more year BY foxsports • May 30, 2013 share facebook twitter reddit link

Spanish club Rayo Vallecano says it has reached a deal with coach Paco Jemez to stay on for another season.

Jemez has far surpassed expectations in his first season at Rayo and guided the small club to the brink of a Europa League berth despite the departure of several players last year, including Swansea forward Michu.

The contract for the 43-year-old former player was set to run out after this season.

Rayo plays Athletic Bilbao in its last game of the season on Saturday.

