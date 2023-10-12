FIFA Women's World Cup
Morocco hires former Spain coach Jorge Vilda to lead women's team
Morocco hires former Spain coach Jorge Vilda to lead women's team

Published Oct. 12, 2023 7:01 p.m. ET

Jorge Vilda, who led Spain to the Women's World Cup title before being fired weeks later, will take over as coach of Morocco's women's national team, the Moroccan football federation said Thursday.

Vilda was fired as part of the changes at the Spanish federation following the crisis prompted by former president Luis Rubiales kissing a player on the lips during the World Cup awards' ceremony in August.

Vilda was later summoned by a Spanish judge as part of the investigation into Rubiales' kiss on player Jenni Hermoso. Vilda was among those accused of trying to convince Hermoso to back Rubiales after the kiss. He denied wrongdoing.

Vilda led Spain to its first Women's World Cup title even though 15 players rebelled against him last year, demanding more professional methods by the coach. He stayed in the job with the support of Rubiales.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

