Jude Bellingham might be the reason it's finally 'coming home' for England

Jude Bellingham's star continues to rise.

The 20-year-old phenom is the face of Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid, has starred in commercials alongside Lionel Messi, and aside from Kylian Mbappé, might be the most highly touted young player since Messi himself.

And his star shined bright in England's 1-0 victory over Serbia to kick off its Euro 2024 campaign. It was Bellingham who got England's attack going on its lone scoring play of the game, playing the ball out wide from midfield before streaking down the center of the pitch and freeing himself for a timely header.

Bellingham's goal stood as the only one of the match, helping England kick off its Euro 2024 tournament in celebratory fashion.

"Jude Bellingham, I don't know if we're gonna run out of words to describe him," Maurice Edu said on FOX Soccer Now after The Three Lions' win. "But he just doesn't shy away from moments. Look at his timing … just stays in tune with the play, doesn't over-anticipate the play, doesn't make his run too early into the box, he's just patient and is able to attack the ball in the right way … and he rewards himself with the play."

It's a play Bellingham's made numerous times.

"I've got used to getting into the box," he said postgame, "playing wide, or taking people on through the middle, getting the ball wide. … I got into the habit at Madrid and I wanted to carry my form into the Euros as well, and yeah it's a great start for me personally to get me confidence up, and to help us win the game is the most important thing."

Serbia vs. England Recap: Jude Bellingham is a SUPERSTAR

Winning is the most important thing, and England certainly has the star power to keep putting together wins. But is it enough to bring the team its first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup?

"I'm not sipping on any Kool-Aid right now," Edu said with caution regarding the squad.

"I'm pretty tempered, I'm pretty reasonable. They took the first box, but this is just game one, although I will say I think this is their toughest opponent in the group. … So I'm pretty much in the middle in terms of the ‘it’s coming home meter.' I think they're on track, or they're meeting expectations so far."

Stu Holden was ready to completely dump the "it's coming home" tank, despite England's win.

"I've got my tea, my scones, my gin and tonic," he exclaimed, "and I've emptied the tank."

"Let's just be clear: ‘It’s coming home means we're winning the whole thing' if you're England, and I just don't think that England are gonna win it, when I look at Germany, when I look at France, when I look at Spain. I don't think that England have enough to do it. So get your beers out now!"

Jimmy Conrad agreed with his co-host.

"I'm with you," he said. "… I feel like there's still something that I need to see from this English team. … I don't think it's coming home just yet. Yes, game on is important. They have a history of not doing well in the opening game of this tournament in particular.

"… There's obviously hype around the team, and they have so many stars, but again like we talked about in the pregame show, can they find that chemistry? Can they figure it out during the tournament? And then [manager] Gareth Southgate can you make the right changes? Like okay, something wasn't working in Game 1, can he change something now? Can he bring in a [Kobbie] Mainoo, and maybe that will unlock the team to take that next step. These are the questions, and I need some answers, and I'm not so sure yet."

England has a chance to sway the guys' opinions Thursday, June 20th at 10:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app.

As for Bellingham, he's just focused on the next task ahead.

"Good game, I thought they were a very tough side, very robust, strong," he said of Serbia. "A big group of lads, and it was important that we prepared well for this game, and we did. The staff got it right, we prepared all week very well, and when it came to the game we knew, kind of the roles we had to do.

"We knew it was going to be a tight game. I know there's been a lot of goals in the other game, but I think we try to keep to our own standards, and try to play the opposition that's in front of us, and not the theme of the tournament if you like, so important that we got off [to a good] start. Positive inside the camp but off to the next one."

England vs. Serbia Highlights | UEFA Euro 2024

