FIFA Women's World Cup Italy coach Milena Bertolini resigns after group-stage exit at Women's World Cup Published Aug. 7, 2023 11:24 a.m. ET

Italy women's national team coach Milena Bertolini has resigned from her position after failing to reach the knockout stage of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Bertolini announced her decision on Instagram Sunday.

Bertolini, an Italian Football Hall of Famer, was named Italy's coach in 2017. She led the team to Women's World Cup qualification in 2019, ending its 20-year absence from the tournament, and got the team to the quarterfinals, where it lost to the Netherlands, 2-0.

However, Italy has disappointed in its last two major tournaments, getting knocked out in the group stage of Euro 2022 and the 2023 Women's World Cup. Bertolini's contract was set to expire in August, but in the open letter she posted on Instagram, she expressed a fear of being turned into a "scapegoat" for Italy's shortcomings.

"The risk is to get involved in in-fighting and not present a united front against our opponents," Bertolini said (via AFP.com).

Italy's women's team hasn't medaled at a major tournament since 1997. Its next match is a UEFA Nations League matchup with Switzerland in September.

