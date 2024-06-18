UEFA Euro Euro 2024 power rankings: Ronaldo history proves group form isn't everything Updated Jun. 20, 2024 6:21 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It is easy to forget it now, but Cristiano Ronaldo's only major international trophy came in a tournament where Portugal failed to win any of its first three games.

At Euro 2016, Portugal squeezed out of its group in third place before going on a dream run to win the title, a reality that puts into focus some of the agonizing over the importance of looking good in the preliminary stage.

"A good start is important," Ronaldo said in 2018, reflecting on the 2016 Euros triumph. "A good finish is more important."

That might be of some solace to 2021 finalists England and Italy, both of whom struggled on Thursday and took a significant dip in the latest edition of the FOX Sports Euro 2024 power rankings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spain remains top on account of its lively display against the Italians, with host nation Germany a strong second and France looking to move up from third when it faces the Netherlands on Friday.

Spain vs. Italy instant reaction: Spain team to beat? | Euro Today

POWER RANKINGS

Spain: Made an outstanding start. Made an outstanding start. Germany: Still riding wave of momentum. Still riding wave of momentum. France: Has the luxury of sitting hurt Mbappé. Has the luxury of sitting hurt Mbappé. Portugal (+1): Got the job done. Got the job done. Netherlands (+1): Looking confident and comfortable. Looking confident and comfortable. England (-2): Wanted to improve on Game 1. Couldn't. Wanted to improve on Game 1. Couldn't. Romania (+1): Confident and aggressive. Confident and aggressive. Turkey (+1): Eyeing the knockout stage. Eyeing the knockout stage. Slovakia (+1): Full of toughness and fire. Full of toughness and fire. Italy (-3): Weak defense of title to date. Weak defense of title to date. Switzerland: Big test lies ahead. Big test lies ahead. Denmark: Was the better side against England. Was the better side against England. Slovenia: Was so close to first Euros win. Was so close to first Euros win. Austria: Gave France a scare. Gave France a scare. Czechia: Too many mistakes cost them. Too many mistakes cost them. Serbia (+1): Late point gives some hope. Late point gives some hope. Poland (-1): Facing tough road now. Facing tough road now. Croatia: Hugely disappointing so far. Hugely disappointing so far. Belgium: Looked completely disjointed. Looked completely disjointed. Scotland: Much better in second game. Much better in second game. Albania: Spirited but limited defensively Spirited but limited defensively Georgia: Battled hard but not enough. Battled hard but not enough. Hungary: Over-matched so far. Over-matched so far. Ukraine: Disappointing way to start. Disappointing way to start.

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports. Follow him on Twitter @ MRogersFOX and subscribe to the daily newsletter .

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience UEFA Euro

share

Get more from UEFA Euro Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more