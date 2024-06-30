UEFA Euro Euro 2024 daily recap: Jude Bellingham keeps England's dream alive, Spain keeps rolling Published Jun. 30, 2024 6:13 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

England lives to see another day at Euro 2024 after some late-game heroics from Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane. Meanwhile, Spain earned itself a date with hosts Germany in the quarterfinals.

Here's everything that happened on an exciting day at Euro 2024, with stats from FOX Sports Research:

England 2, Slovakia 1

England has made consecutive Euros quarterfinals for the first time since 1968 and 1972. England has just one loss in its last 22 Euros games since 2004.

England is still in contention to be the third team to win the Euros after finishing as the runner-up at the previous tournament. Germany did in 1996 and 1980. England has only won a major tournament once: the 1966 World Cup.

Harry Kane has played 13 Euros games, the most in England's history, and his six Euros goals, tied for second-most in team history with Wayne Rooney. Alan Shearer holds the record with seven goals. Kane's 14 goals at major tournaments are already the most of any English player.

England had just two shots on target and both were goals.

Kane (79) passed Peter Shilton (78) as the player with the most ever competitive appearances for England.

For all of its games, Slovakia named three players in the starting eleven who were 35 or older: Peter Pekarík (37), Juraj Kucka (37), and Martin Dúbravka (35). France at Euro 2008 is the only other Euros team to start three players 35 and older.

Ivan Schranz is the second player to score three goals for Slovakia in the same major international tournament, after Robert Vittek at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

England vs. Slovakia Highlights | UEFA Euro 2024 | Round of 16

Spain 4, Georgia 1

Spain is the second team to score four-plus goals in a game this tournament after Germany on opening night.

Spain has reached the semifinals in all three of the last Euros (2008, 2012, 2020) and are the only back-to-back winners in the tournament's history (2008 and 2012).

Spain is 7-1-0 (W-L-D) all-time vs Georgia, outscoring them 23 to 5 in those matches; this will be their first meeting at a major tournament.

Lamine Yamal has two assists for Spain at Euro 2004. He is the first teenager to assist on multiple goals at the Euro since Cristiano Ronaldo at Euro 2004.

Fabien Ruiz and Lamine Yamal are now each tied for the most assists at Euro 2024 with two apiece.

Georgia lost its first-ever knockout stage match at a major tournament and was the only debutant at this year's tournament. Debutants drop to 2-2-0 (W-L-D) all-time in the Euros Round of 16. Wales and Iceland won in 2016, while Northern Ireland lost.

Prior to Spain's first goal today, Giorgi Mamardashvili had saved 21 of the last 22 shots on target he'd faced. Today he stopped just nine of 13 shots on target.

Spain vs. Georgia Highlights | UEFA Euro 2024 | Round of 16

