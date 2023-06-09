FIFA Women's World Cup
Dream debut for the Dutch: Women's World Cup Moment No. 44
FIFA Women's World Cup

Dream debut for the Dutch: Women's World Cup Moment No. 44

Published Jun. 9, 2023 12:03 a.m. ET

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the most memorable moments in the tournament's 32-year history.

Starting in your country's first-ever Women's World Cup game is one thing; scoring your country's first-ever goal at the Women's World Cup is another; Lieke Martens did both at the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup in Canada.

In the 33rd minute of the Netherlands' group stage matchup with New Zealand, Mertens scored an outside-of-the-box screamer with her right foot that made its way across the length of the goal. Mertens has only scored one other goal at the Women's World Cup, but at least no one can take away the face that she got the Netherlands' first.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oranjeleeuwinnen, Lieke Martens Roar: No. 44 | Most Memorable Moments in Women's World Cup History

Oranjeleeuwinnen, Lieke Martens Roar: No. 44 | Most Memorable Moments in Women's World Cup History
share
Get more from FIFA Women's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Ri Un-suk from distance: Women's World Cup Moment No. 43

Ri Un-suk from distance: Women's World Cup Moment No. 43

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs2023 Belmont Stakes Image 2023 Belmont Stakes
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes