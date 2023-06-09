Dream debut for the Dutch: Women's World Cup Moment No. 44
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the most memorable moments in the tournament's 32-year history.
Starting in your country's first-ever Women's World Cup game is one thing; scoring your country's first-ever goal at the Women's World Cup is another; Lieke Martens did both at the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup in Canada.
In the 33rd minute of the Netherlands' group stage matchup with New Zealand, Mertens scored an outside-of-the-box screamer with her right foot that made its way across the length of the goal. Mertens has only scored one other goal at the Women's World Cup, but at least no one can take away the face that she got the Netherlands' first.
