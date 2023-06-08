FIFA Women's World Cup Sackey sends it in: Women's World Cup Moment No. 46 Published Jun. 8, 2023 11:35 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the most memorable moments in the tournament's 32-year history.

Ghana didn't advance to the knockout stage in its first-ever FIFA Women's World Cup appearance in 2003, but it didn't go home empty-handed either.

Alberta Sackey, who was named Africa's best women's player in 2002, scored a beautiful goal from distance to put Ghana on the board and in the history book with its first goal at the tournament. Sackey also scored Ghana's second, which secured the country's first and, to this day, only win at the Women's World Cup against a heavily-favored Australian side.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alberta Sackey's Wonder Goal No. 46 | Most Memorable Moments in Women's World Cup History

share