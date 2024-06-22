Copa América
Copa América 2024 daily recap: Mexico, Venezuela get all 3 points
Copa América

Copa América 2024 daily recap: Mexico, Venezuela get all 3 points

Updated Jun. 22, 2024 11:40 p.m. ET

Mexico started its Copa América campaign with an encouraging 1-0 win over fellow CONCACAF-invitees Jamaica on Saturday at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Here's everything that happened on the third day of group play at Copa América:

Venezuela 2, Ecuador 1

  • Venezuela is now 3-1-3 (W-L-D) in its seven opening group stage games at Copa América.
  • Venezuela improved to 2-2-1 vs Ecuador all-time at Copa América, with all five matches coming in the group stage.
  • Johnder Cádiz scored the first international goal of his career for Venezuela.
  • Yeferson Solteldo started for Venezuela, the shortest player in the tournament at 5'3.
  • Ecuador is now 2-16-7 (W-L-D) in its last 25 matches at Copa América across eight tournament appearances. Its last win at the Copa América was in 2016.
  • Enner Valencia was sent off with a red card, making it two consecutive Copa América tournaments in which Ecuador has had a player receive a red card. In the 2021 quarterfinal, Piero Hincapie earned a straight red in the second minute of second half of stoppage (Ecuador lost 3-0 to Argentina).
  • Since 2015, only one team has won after going down a player on a red card at Copa América: Brazil in 2021.
  • Venezuela and Ecuador are the only two CONMEBOL teams that have never won Copa América.

Ecuador vs. Venezuela Highlights | 2024 Copa América

Ecuador vs. Venezuela Highlights | 2024 Copa América

Mexico 1, Jamaica 0

  • Mexico has now won six of its last nine opening group games at Copa América, going 6-1-2 (W-L-D).
  • Mexico remains unbeaten against CONCACAF teams all-time at Copa América, now 2-0-2 (W-L-D).
  • Mexico improves to 17-3-5 (W-L-D) against Jamaica all-time (all competitions); Its last loss to Jamaica came in the 2017 Gold Cup semifinal.
  • Mexico recorded the first win by a CONCACAF team at Copa América since the United States beat Ecuador in the 2016 quarterfinal.
  • Jaime Lozana improved to 10-6-3 (W-L-D) as Mexico's head coach. This is his first major international tournament as head coach of Mexico.
  • Jamaica remains winless all-time at Copa América, now 0-7-0 (W-L-D). It has also yet to score a goal in the competition.
  • All 22 starters in this match made their Copa América debut.

Jamaica vs. Mexico Highlights | 2024 Copa América

Jamaica vs. Mexico Highlights | 2024 Copa América

More Copa América at FOX Sports:

