Copa América Copa América 2024 daily recap: Mexico, Venezuela get all 3 points Updated Jun. 22, 2024 11:40 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Mexico started its Copa América campaign with an encouraging 1-0 win over fellow CONCACAF-invitees Jamaica on Saturday at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Here's everything that happened on the third day of group play at Copa América:

ADVERTISEMENT

Venezuela is now 3-1-3 (W-L-D) in its seven opening group stage games at Copa América.

Venezuela improved to 2-2-1 vs Ecuador all-time at Copa América, with all five matches coming in the group stage.

Johnder Cádiz scored the first international goal of his career for Venezuela.

Yeferson Solteldo started for Venezuela, the shortest player in the tournament at 5'3.

Ecuador is now 2-16-7 (W-L-D) in its last 25 matches at Copa América across eight tournament appearances. Its last win at the Copa América was in 2016.

Enner Valencia was sent off with a red card, making it two consecutive Copa América tournaments in which Ecuador has had a player receive a red card. In the 2021 quarterfinal, Piero Hincapie earned a straight red in the second minute of second half of stoppage (Ecuador lost 3-0 to Argentina ).

Since 2015, only one team has won after going down a player on a red card at Copa América: Brazil in 2021.

Venezuela and Ecuador are the only two CONMEBOL teams that have never won Copa América.

Ecuador vs. Venezuela Highlights | 2024 Copa América

Mexico has now won six of its last nine opening group games at Copa América, going 6-1-2 (W-L-D).

Mexico remains unbeaten against CONCACAF teams all-time at Copa América, now 2-0-2 (W-L-D).

Mexico improves to 17-3-5 (W-L-D) against Jamaica all-time (all competitions); Its last loss to Jamaica came in the 2017 Gold Cup semifinal.

Mexico recorded the first win by a CONCACAF team at Copa América since the United States beat Ecuador in the 2016 quarterfinal.

Jaime Lozana improved to 10-6-3 (W-L-D) as Mexico's head coach. This is his first major international tournament as head coach of Mexico.

Jamaica remains winless all-time at Copa América, now 0-7-0 (W-L-D). It has also yet to score a goal in the competition.

All 22 starters in this match made their Copa América debut.

Jamaica vs. Mexico Highlights | 2024 Copa América

More Copa América at FOX Sports:

share