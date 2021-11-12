WCQ - CONCACAF Christian Pulisic, USMNT top Mexico in key World Cup qualifying match 1 day ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The United States and Mexico rarely disappoint when they face each other in soccer, and their World Cup qualifying match on Friday night was no different.

A game that started off as a defensive battle ended with high drama and a 2-0 U.S. victory.

While he plays the position of goalkeeper for the United States men's national team, Zack Steffen was huge for the Americans early on, preventing Mexico from getting anything going their way offensively.

But while Steffen managed to thwart the Mexican national team's offensive plans, the United States struggled to find any offense of their own.

Enter Christian Pulisic.

There hasn't been a more consistent scorer for the U.S. in recent memory than Pulisic, and he immediately made his presence felt upon entering the game.

In the 74th minute, Pulisic scored his 17th career international goal for the United States and gave them the lead over Mexico, breaking a scoring drought that both teams suffered through.

Once the first goal was scored by Pulisic, the rest of the team fed off it. In the 85th minute, Weston McKennie broke through for a slick goal of his own, giving the U.S. a 2-0 lead. That would end up being the final score.

For the United States, this continues their recent reign of dominance over Mexico, winning their third consecutive match against the country.

The win moves them one step closer to qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

