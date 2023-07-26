FIFA Women's World Cup
Canada comes from behind to keep Women's World Cup dream alive
FIFA Women's World Cup

Canada comes from behind to keep Women's World Cup dream alive

Updated Jul. 26, 2023 10:41 a.m. ET
Martin Rogers
Martin Rogers
FOX Sports Insider

Canada saved its Women's World Cup campaign with a stirring 2-1 comeback victory against Ireland on Wednesday, despite starting goal-scoring legend Christine Sinclair on the substitutes' bench.

Having managed only a 0-0 tie with Nigeria in its opening game, Olympic champion Canada was under heavy pressure after falling behind in the first half, but responded strongly to move to the top of Group B.

Co-host Australia still has to play its second game, but Canada's gutty performance at Perth's Rectangular Stadium put it in a strong position to at least qualify for the round of 16, while Ireland's defeat meant it was eliminated from the tournament.

Katie McCabe had put the Irish ahead after only four minutes — the earliest goal of the tournament so far — dramatically scoring directly from a corner kick as driving rain created tricky conditions on Australia's west coast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ireland's Katie McCabe scores the first Olimpico in Women's World Cup history | Every Angle

Ireland's Katie McCabe scores the first Olimpico in Women's World Cup history | Every Angle

However, Canadian heads did not drop, and they managed to force an equalizer in first half injury time. A swinging cross from the left created problems in the Ireland penalty area, and defender Megan Connolly could only knock it into her own net.

Canada catches a break as Ireland scores an own goal in the 45 + 5' | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Canada catches a break as Ireland scores an own goal in the 45 + 5' | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

In the second half, the momentum was all with Canada. Sinclair was introduced at the break, replacing Evelyn Viens, and the mood had firmly shifted.

On 53 minutes, Sophie Schmidt played a tricky ball into the box, Adriana Leon touched it past McCabe, then poked it out of the reach of goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan.

Canada's Adriana Leon scores goal vs. Ireland in 53' | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Canada's Adriana Leon scores goal vs. Ireland in 53' | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Canada now faces Australia in Melbourne on Monday, a clash that will likely decide the winner of Group B.

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports and the author of the FOX Sports Insider newsletter. Follow him on Twitter @MRogersFOX and subscribe to the daily newsletter.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Adriana Leon
Canada
FIFA Women's World Cup
share
Get more from FIFA Women's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Nick Bosa, Tyreek Hill among NFL stars who should have made Madden 99 Club

Nick Bosa, Tyreek Hill among NFL stars who should have made Madden 99 Club

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes