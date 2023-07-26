FIFA Women's World Cup Canada comes from behind to keep Women's World Cup dream alive Updated Jul. 26, 2023 10:41 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Canada saved its Women's World Cup campaign with a stirring 2-1 comeback victory against Ireland on Wednesday, despite starting goal-scoring legend Christine Sinclair on the substitutes' bench.

Having managed only a 0-0 tie with Nigeria in its opening game, Olympic champion Canada was under heavy pressure after falling behind in the first half, but responded strongly to move to the top of Group B.

Co-host Australia still has to play its second game, but Canada's gutty performance at Perth's Rectangular Stadium put it in a strong position to at least qualify for the round of 16, while Ireland's defeat meant it was eliminated from the tournament.

Katie McCabe had put the Irish ahead after only four minutes — the earliest goal of the tournament so far — dramatically scoring directly from a corner kick as driving rain created tricky conditions on Australia's west coast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ireland's Katie McCabe scores the first Olimpico in Women's World Cup history | Every Angle

However, Canadian heads did not drop, and they managed to force an equalizer in first half injury time. A swinging cross from the left created problems in the Ireland penalty area, and defender Megan Connolly could only knock it into her own net.

Canada catches a break as Ireland scores an own goal in the 45 + 5' | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

In the second half, the momentum was all with Canada. Sinclair was introduced at the break, replacing Evelyn Viens, and the mood had firmly shifted.

On 53 minutes, Sophie Schmidt played a tricky ball into the box, Adriana Leon touched it past McCabe, then poked it out of the reach of goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan.

Canada's Adriana Leon scores goal vs. Ireland in 53' | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Canada now faces Australia in Melbourne on Monday, a clash that will likely decide the winner of Group B.

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports and the author of the FOX Sports Insider newsletter. Follow him on Twitter @ MRogersFOX and subscribe to the daily newsletter .

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Adriana Leon Canada FIFA Women's World Cup

share