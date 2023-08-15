Geyse
Brazilian star Geyse signs with Manchester United
Published Aug. 15, 2023

Brazilian women's soccer star Geyse has signed with Manchester United.

The star striker fills a major hole left by Alessia Russo's departure. Barcelona originally declined two other offers made by Manchester, but felt the third was an adequate sum. 

The 25-year-old, who played 41 international games for Brazil and helped Barcelona capture a Champions League title in 2023, was spotted at Old Trafford — Manchester United's stadium — on Monday night. The men's squad partook in a scrimmage against Wolves, which Geyse attended.

She started in 17 Liga F matches for Barcelona, recording six goals in the games. She also posted four goals and five assists in 10 Champions League games. 

This marks the second transfer signing of the summer for Manchester United, which signed former Reading defender Gemma Evans. She'll replace Ona Battle on defense. 

"I think I'm delivering what we can on the field and I believe the club are going to deliver what we need off the field," Manchester United manager Mark Skinner said about more potential recruitments. "We have conversations, and we're talking to good players that are of the highest level."

The team finished second in the Women's Super League last season.  

Geyse
