Belgian goalkeeper Arne Espeel, 25, dies after collapsing on field
Belgian goalkeeper Arne Espeel, 25, dies after collapsing on field

1 hour ago

Belgian goalkeeper Arne Espeel died after he collapsed during a match Saturday morning, moments after making a save. 

According to reports, Espeel, who was in action for Winkel Sport B of the second provincial division of West Brabant in Belgium, saved a shot and then dropped to the ground after doing so. Moments later, doctors tried to revive him with a defibrillator, but Espeel was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

The game was played on Winkel Sport B's home turf in Sint-Eloois-Winkel in the West Flanders Province. The club released a statement on the matter, according to Reuters.

"Winkel Sport is in very deep mourning by the sudden death of Arne Espeel," the club said. "We wish family and friends of Arne our heartfelt condolences in this heavy loss. Football is an afterthought."

Espeel was 25.

