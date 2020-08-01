FA Cup Arsenal Wins 14th FA Cup 48 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice on Saturday to catapult Arsenal to a 2-1 comeback victory over Chelsea.

With the win, Arsenal won its record 14th FA Cup title and also earned a spot in the Europa League.

Arsenal's last FA Cup title win came in 2017, also a 2-1 victory over rival Chelsea. The club has won four out of the last seven FA Cup championships.

Arsenal's day at Wembley Stadium didn't necessarily start off of the right foot, after American Chelsea star Christian Pulisic struck in the 5th minute, giving Chelsea an early lead.

With the goal, Pulisic became the first American male to score in an FA Cup final.

The Blues' lead wouldn't last for long, however, after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was awarded with and connected on a penalty kick in the 28th minute.

Chelsea was dealt another blow when one minute into the second half, Pulisic appeared to injure his hamstring and was forced to leave the game.

Then, in the 67th minute, Aubameyang struck again, giving Arsenal a 2-1 edge, which would ultimately represent the final score.

After the game, Aubameyang was charged with the task of lifting the FA Cup trophy, after lifting Arsenal to victory.

In short, it didn't go as planned.

Arsenal players took to Twitter to celebrate after the victory.

