2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup: How to bet Mexico-Haiti

Published Jun. 29, 2023 12:16 p.m. ET

Coming off victories in opening matches of the CONCACAF Gold Cup, Mexico and Haiti meet in a Group B match 10 p.m. ET Thursday night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on FS1 and the FOX Sports App

Both countries opened the group stage with victories on Sunday.

Haiti beat Qatar 2-1 on Frantzdy Pierrot's game-winning goal in the 97th minute.

El Tri opened with a 4-0 win over Honduras as Luis Romo scored two goals and Guillermo Ochoa recorded the clean sheet.

Let's take a look at the Haiti-Mexico match from a betting perspective, with odds from FOX Bet:

Mexico vs. Haiti (10 p.m. ET Thursday, FS1 and FOX Sports App)

Mexico: -345 (bet $10 to win $12.90 total)
Haiti: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Draw: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Over/Under Total Odds – 2.5
Over: -189 (bet $10 to win $15.29 total
Under: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Mexico won the previous two matches against Haiti 5-0 on aggregate.

Haiti enters on a six-match winning streak. Mexico, which has won the CONCACAF Gold Cup eight times (1993, ‘96, ’98, 2003, ‘09, ’11, ‘15, ’19) is 3-1-1 in its past five matches.

So who are you backing in the Mexico-Haiti match? Stay tuned to FOX Sports as the action unfolds!

