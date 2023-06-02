CONCACAF Champions League 2023 CONCACAF Finals odds: How to bet Club León vs. Los Angeles FC, pick Updated Jun. 2, 2023 1:17 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The second leg of the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League final will feature a matchup between Club León and Los Angeles FC. The huge matchup can be seen on FS1 and the FOX Sports App.

The final is the culmination of a two-game aggregate match in which the total of Wednesday night's game (the first leg) will be added to the total of Sunday's game (the second leg). Ultimately, the team with the most goals takes the title.

In the thrilling first game, León won 2-1. The first goal came when León's William Tesillo headed the opening goal past goalkeeper John McCarthy less than eight minutes in. After adding another goal on a penalty kick, León found themselves up 2-0 at the half. LAFC was seemingly content to be down 0-2 on the aggregate before a stoppage-time goal by Dénis Bouanga put the Black and Gold on the board.

We now move onto the decisive leg of the CCL, which takes place in Los Angeles Sunday, June 4, on FS1 and the FOX Sports App.

Can the Black and Gold build off the momentum of that last-second goal? Or will León continue its aggressive attack and take home the cup?

Here's how to bet the León-LAFC match, from the moneyline, draw, Over/Under total odds and expert pick.

León vs. LAFC (10 p.m. ET Sunday, June 4, FS1 and FOX Sports App)

ADVERTISEMENT

LAFC: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

León: +270 (bet $10 to win $37 total)

Draw: +260 (bet $10 to win $36 total)



Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5

Over: -138 (bet $10 to win $17.25 total)

Under: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

PIck via FOX Sports Soccer Journalist Doug McIntyre:

The return isn’t as rich but bet on LAFC in this one. The MLS reps will be playing in front of their own supporters in Los Angeles, and the Black and Gold need at least a one-goal victory over the 90 minutes to send the two-leg series to extra time. LAFC has no choice but to go all-out for the win.

PICK: LAFC moneyline (-125, bet $10 to win $18 total)

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

share