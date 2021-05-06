Vote for the FOX Sports App in the Webby Awards

2 hours ago

Fans, we have excellent news. 

The all-new FOX Sports App has been nominated for the Best Sports App in the Webby Awards by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences.

And there's more. Since this is the 25th Annual People's Voice award, fans just like you pick the winners.

Voting is about to close – and we'd be honored if you would place a vote for us in the category.

To vote, all you have to do is click right here, then make your pick. Results will be announced May 18.

None of this would have happened without you, the fans. So thank you for using this app to connect with your favorite teams, leagues and players.

We are extraordinarily grateful for all of you who have used and enjoyed our new product, and we are also very proud to be nominated for this prestigious award.

So if you're so inclined to place a vote for us, we thank you.

